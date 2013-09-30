WASHINGTON The head of the Marine Corps on Monday announced he was effectively firing two U.S. generals over their failure to defend a major base in Afghanistan from a deadly Taliban attack last year, in an extraordinary and rare public censure.

Two Marines were killed and eight personnel were wounded in the attack by Taliban insurgents on Camp Bastion in September 2012.

A four-month U.S. military investigation concluded that Major General Charles Gurganus, the top Marine commander in the region at the time, and Major General Gregg Sturdevant "did not take adequate force protection measures within the range of responses proportionate to the threat," the Marines said in a statement.

Marine Corps Commandant General James Amos has asked both generals to retire, the statement said.

