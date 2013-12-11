Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai listens to Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (not pictured) during a joint news conference in Kabul November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

WASHINGTON The White House would like Afghan President Hamid Karzai to sign a bilateral security agreement by the end of the year, but the deadline could slip into early January, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"If you're asking, 'Does that mean that if they sign it on January 10th, that's going to be a huge problem?' Probably not," said Josh Earnest, a deputy spokesman for the White House.

"What will be a significant problem is if there is not quick action taken to get this signed," Earnest told reporters at a briefing.

