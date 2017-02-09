WASHINGTON Russia's goal in Afghanistan is to undermine the United States and NATO as it looks to "legitimize and support" the Taliban, Army General John Nicholson, the top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan, said on Thursday.

In the past, Russian officials denied that they provided aid to the insurgents, who are contesting large swathes of territory and inflicting heavy casualties, and say their limited contacts are aimed at bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Andrew)