HERAT, Afghanistan Rockets fired in the western Afghan city of Herat on Sunday hit a wall of the provincial governor's building and nearby houses, killing at least one civilian, a Reuters witness and a local official said.

The attack came a day after U.S. forces conducted an air strike that Afghan and U.S. officials said had probably killed Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

General Majeed Rozi, Herat's chief of police, confirmed that at least three rockets had been fired at the governor's building where a meeting on security was being held.

There was no immediate confirmation on whether the Herat attack was linked to the strike against Mansour.

(Reporting by Jalil Ahmad Rezayee; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ryan Woo)