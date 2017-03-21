Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
WASHINGTON U.S. restrictions on what electronic devices passengers can carry aboard airline flights from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa will be in place for the "foreseeable future," a U.S. government official said.
It was also possible that such restrictions, now limited to flights on foreign airlines heading to the United States from 10 airports in eight countries, could be extended to other airports and other countries, said the official, who asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive information.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.