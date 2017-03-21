Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
CAIRO EgyptAir has received instructions from U.S. transport authorities imposing restrictions on electronic devices carried by incoming travellers and will bring them into effect on March 24, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Based on the instructions coming from transport authorities in the United States regarding placing electronic devices in the hold beneath the plane and not the cabin, EgyptAir will implement this decision on all travellers heading to the U.S. as of Friday, March 24," the spokesman said in a statement.
The devices include laptops, tablets, cameras, E-readers, portable DVD players, electronic games units, travel printers, and scanners, he said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
MOSCOW Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.