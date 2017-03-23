Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
ROME Italy announced on Thursday it would not follow the U.S. and Britain in banning travellers using laptops or tablets on certain flights, saying there was not enough evidence to support heightened security measures.
The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats.
Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC held a meeting of security experts on Thursday to discuss the latest information it had received over the threat posed by such devices.
"No evidence has emerged to make it necessary for a further increase in the security measures that are already in force," ENAC said in a statement, adding it would continue to monitor the situation.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.