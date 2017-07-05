Ofgem to probe British Gas switching terms
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
DUBAI U.S. transport officials will visit Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines on Wednesday to check that the carriers have implemented the latest U.S. security measures, a spokesman for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.
The three airlines have started the process to lift an in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on U.S. bound flights by informing TSA they were ready to comply with the measures, TSA spokesman Mike England told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Earlier, Emirates and Turkish Airlines said the United States had lifted the ban on laptops and other devices on U.S.-bound flights. Their announcements came three days after the ban affecting Etihad Airways was lifted on Sunday.
Qatar Airways has not commented.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON A cyber attack on email accounts of British lawmakers last month is likely to have been by amateur or private hackers rather than state-sponsored, European government sources said.
BERLIN Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.