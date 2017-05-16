A small airplane with four people aboard has vanished en route to Florida from Puerto Rico and a search is underway near the Bahamas, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

Crews were scouring the waters 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas, in an attempt to locate Jennifer Blumin and Nathan Ulrich, both from New York, and her two sons, ages 10 and 4, the Coast Guard said on its website.

The MU-2B plane was reported lost after failing to arrive on Monday at Titusville, Florida, 40 miles west of Orlando on Florida's Atlantic Coast. It had departed Borinquen, Puerto Rico, at about 11 a.m. local time Monday.

Miami Air Traffic Control reported losing radar and radio contact with the plane at 2:10 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard said.

At the time, the aircraft was off Eleuthera, flying at a speed of 300 knots at an altitude of 24,000 feet, the Coast Guard said.

Assisting the Coast Guard in the search, which began by air on Monday, were the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

