LOS ANGELES A California man was arrested at a bus stop on his way to Mexico on Friday and charged with attempting to provide material support to al Qaeda and making a false statement on a passport application, the FBI said.

Authorities arrested Sinh Vinh Ngo Nguyen, 24, in Garden Grove, 25 miles (40 km) southeast of Los Angeles.

The U.S. citizen is accused of providing a false name on a passport application and offering to help the militant network, according to a federal indictment.

He was seeking "to work under the direction and control" of al Qaeda, said the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Nguyen, who was due to appear in court on Friday afternoon, went by the alias Hasan Abu Omar Ghannoum, the document said.

He is accused of making the false statement on the passport application "to facilitate an act of international terrorism," an FBI spokeswoman said in a statement.

