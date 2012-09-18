Amanda Knox gestures while speaking during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after landing there on a flight from Italy October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

American Amanda Knox, the former college student cleared of murder by an Italian court last year, remains in touch with the ex-boyfriend with whom she was initially convicted of killing her roommate in Italy, the former boyfriend said on Tuesday.

"We Skype sometimes," Raffaele Sollecito told ABC's Katie Couric in an interview, referring to the popular video conference software. "We exchange emails." Sollecito said Knox "sang a song for me during our last Skype conversation."

Sollecito's book about the case and his relationship with Knox, "Honor Bound," was published on Tuesday.

After what Sollecito, 28, described to Couric as a "dreamy" nine-day romance in 2007, the pair found themselves at the centre of a high-profile international murder case. Eventually they would each spend four years in an Italian prison.

The half-naked body of her roommate, Briton Meredith Kercher, was found with 40 stab wounds and a deep gash in her throat in the apartment she shared with Knox in Perugia, Italy.

In a case avidly covered by the media around the world, Knox, 25, and Sollecito were convicted of her murder in 2009 in what prosecutors called a drug-fuelled sexual assault.

Knox's family and supporters campaigned for her release and an Italian appeals court overturned the convictions for Knox and Sollecito in 2011 after independent forensic experts said police had badly botched the investigation.

Rudy Guede, an Ivorian drifter who was found guilty in a separate trial, is now the only person serving time for the murder.

Knox and her representatives were not immediately available for comment on Sollecito's comments but she has own book about the case coming out next spring. She now lives in Seattle, where she and Sollecito had a "nervous" reunion in April, he told Couric.

Sollecito said reports that he wrote in his book that he was embarrassed by Knox's publicly affectionate behaviour toward him at a police station soon after the murder - behaviour that convinced many of the pair's guilt - was misconstrued.

"It's not her behaviour that made me uncomfortable," he said. "The detectives had their eye on us from the beginning ... I felt uncomfortable because of that, not because of Amanda's personality."

Italian prosecutors are appealing the decision to overturn the pair's murder convictions.

(Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott)