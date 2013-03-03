European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
NEW YORK Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) defended itself against allegations it is watering down its alcoholic drinks by taking out full-page advertisements in newspapers across the United States.
The company was placing ads in more than 10 newspapers nationally, a representative of Anheuser-Busch said on Sunday. The ads featured a picture of a can of drinking water below the caption, "They must have tested one of these." Anheuser-Busch donates water to the American Red Cross.
Beer consumers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of mislabelling the alcohol content of the brands Budweiser, Michelob, Michelob Ultra, Hurricane High Gravity Lager, King Cobra, Busch Ice, Natural Ice, Bud Ice, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Lime.
The company has said the lawsuit is groundless.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.