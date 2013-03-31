An industrial accident at an Arkansas nuclear power plant killed one worker and injured three others on Sunday, but there was no release of nuclear material, authorities and the operator said.

A generator fell as it was being moved out of the turbine building at Entergy Corp's Arkansas Nuclear One plant in Russellville, Entergy said in a statement.

"There was no nuclear release of any kind," said Ed Barham, a spokesman for the Arkansas Health Department.

The injured workers were transported to a hospital, Entergy said.

The plant's Unit 1 was off line for refuelling and Unit 2 automatically shut down and there is no danger to the public, it said.

The accident is classified as a unusual event, the lowest of four emergency classifications by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Entergy said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson. Editing by Corrie MacLaggan.)