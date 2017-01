New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo survey the site of an explosion that occurred Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Authorities have no reason to believe that Ahmad Khan Rahami, the arrested suspect in the weekend bombing in New York City that injured 29 people, had a cell working with him, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

"We have no reason to believe there is any threat from Rahami or that there is any Rahami cell," Cuomo said in an interview with MSNBC.

"This threat, we believe, has been resolved, but tomorrow is another day," he said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington)