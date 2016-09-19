WASHINGTON The FBI was searching a location in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Monday morning, the mayor said, after authorities detonated an explosive device left at a train station in the city, one of as many as five potential bombs found at the site.

"The FBI is executing a search warrant," Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said on CNN. "They will be there for the next few hours, going through this location to find any evidence possible, whether it's in relation to this incident or the Chelsea incident."

