BIRMINGHAM, Alabama Police have arrested two men in connection with Saturday night's shooting in Auburn, Alabama, that killed three men and wounded three others, one critically.

However, the prime suspect in the shootings remained at large on Monday afternoon. State warrants have been issued charging Desmonte Leonard, 22, with three counts of capital murder.

The two men under arrest, Gabriel Thomas, 41, and Jeremy Thomas, 18, were charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Police in Montgomery, where the arrests occurred, said they had yet to determine if the two men are related.

Gabriel Thomas, of Montgomery, was arrested late on Sunday and charged with providing false information to law enforcement officers searching for Leonard, police said. He was being held Monday afternoon in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $15,000 bail.

He was charged after investigators determined he had contact with Leonard and provided misleading information.

Auburn police on Monday arrested Jeremy Thomas, also of Montgomery, on a warrant charging him with the same count. He was being held in Montgomery but would be transported to the Lee County Detention Centre in the Auburn area.

