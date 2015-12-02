Visitors look at a full scale model of BAE Systems' Bofors models 40 MK-4 Naval Gun Systems at the MAST Asia 2015, defence exhibition and conference in Yokohama, south of Tokyo May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON Michael Vickers, former undersecretary of defense for intelligence at the U.S. Department of Defense, has been appointed to the board of directors of Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L).

Vickers was the longest serving undersecretary for intelligence, holding the post from 2011 till earlier this year.

“Mike brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise from a distinguished career in the U.S. military and as a national security advisor in both Republican and Democratic administrations,” said Michael Chertoff, chairman of BAE’s board of directors, in a statement.

Vickers' three-year term started on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Andrew Hay)