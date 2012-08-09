SAN FRANCISCO Bond insurer MBIA Inc (MBI.N) challenged Stockton, California's eligibility for bankruptcy, making an argument with profound implications for the state -- that the city can cut pension benefits.

MBIA in a court filing said the city's failure to ask for concessions from the California Public Employees' Retirement System pension fund showed that it had not negotiated with creditors in good faith, and it argued that the city's plan for recovery was doomed because it did not touch pensions.

The filing sets a roadmap for a battle, in or out of bankruptcy court, in which Wall Street takes on the largest public U.S. pension fund, Calpers, and troubled cities and counties watch.

Calpers has used threats of court battles to dissuade municipalities from considering pension benefit cuts, but retiree benefits are constricting many cities. San Bernardino, California, also faces major pension obligations and is following Stockton's bankruptcy path.

"It's the equivalent of a declaration of war (on pensions)," said Karol Denniston, a San Francisco lawyer who helped draft California' bankruptcy process law, said of the filing. "It (pensions) affects every municipality looking to restructure."

The city of Stockton and Calpers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Stockton previously had said that bond insurers had not even made counterproposals to the city during pre-bankruptcy negotiations mandated by state law.

A federal judge must approve Stockton's eligibility for Chapter 9 protection before the city can reorganize its debts under court protection from creditors, and a primary criterion is whether the city made a real effort to avoid a bankruptcy filing.

"The city has not presented evidence that it negotiated with its creditors equitably and thus, in good faith," National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, a unit of MBIA, wrote in the filing. (It is available here: link.reuters.com/zyv89s)

The company, which insured nearly $94 million of the city's revenue bonds, said Stockton had not negotiated at all with Calpers, and that its initial proposal to creditors, called 'the Ask,' showed a financial shortfall for 2013-2014, even after bond payments were cut. The insurer said that was because of plans to keep making full pension fund payments.

Those pension payments represent a financial liability, like debt service payments, and should be treated equally, it said.

"The protection of Calpers benefits for the Mayor, city council and other city employees is clearly not in good faith," it added.

Debt service savings of $11.3 million account for 44 percent of concessions in 2012-2013, it said. Calpers obligations amount to $17 million that year and rise to over $30 million by 2020.

While Stockton is not touching pensions, its retired employees face deep cuts to their health care benefits, which many pensioners say they cannot afford on their own.

The city of nearly 300,000 is on the edge of the San Francisco Bay Area, a traditionally agricultural area, which burst at the seams with new houses a decade ago.

The growth outstripped the state, and now its foreclosure and unemployment rates are among the worst in California, while infrastructure deals like a new city hall and riverfront development have failed.

Bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N) has also questioned Stockton's eligibility for bankruptcy in public statements and has until the end of the day on Thursday to file a motion with the court.

The case is In re: City of Stockton, California, debtor, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of California, No. 12-32118.

