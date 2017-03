WASHINGTON A Libyan militia leader pleaded not guilty in federal court on Saturday to a federal terrorism charge in the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi that killed four Americans.

Ahmed Abu Khatallah arrived at the U.S. District Court in Washington on Saturday morning and was charged with providing material support to terrorism at a hearing in U.S. District Court.

