In this 2008 file photograph of a sketch by courtroom artist Janet Hamlin, reviewed by the U.S. Military, defendant Salim Hamdan sits during his trial inside the war crimes courthouse at Camp Justice, the legal complex of the U.S. Military Commissions, at Guantanamo Bay U.S.... REUTERS/Janet Hamlin/Pool

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of Osama bin Laden's former driver, Salim Ahmed Hamdan, by a military commission on charges of providing material support for terrorism.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit concluded that supporting terrorism was not a war crime at the time of Hamdan's alleged conduct from 1996 to 2001 and therefore could not support a conviction.

