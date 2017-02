Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich leaves his home in Chicago home for the second day of his sentencing hearing December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

CHICAGO Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Wednesday was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for political corruption included trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by then president-elect Barack Obama.

Blagojevich, a flamboyant two-term Democrat who was ousted from office in 2009, was convicted of seeking jobs and campaign contributions in exchange for state government action.

