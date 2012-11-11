INDIANAPOLIS A massive explosion levelled at least two homes in Indianapolis on Saturday, killing one person and setting neighbouring houses alight, a fire official said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion in a residential neighbourhood on the city's south side, which left a large debris field and damaged about two dozen homes, said Lieutenant Bonnie Hensley of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

"It was like a war zone," Whitney Paflanzer told the Indianapolis Star newspaper. "It was silent after that. And it was dark and dusty, and I thought it was a nightmare. It was a nightmare."

Indianapolis police could not immediately provide details on the explosion, saying police officials were busy at the scene. Hensley confirmed that one person was dead, and Mayor Greg Ballard told local WISH-TV news that at least two homes had been destroyed.

"We just got back from the site and there's a couple houses clearly blown up. It had a tremendous effect on the other houses in the area. You can certainly see garage doors off their hinges, windows blown out for blocks. So it was a pretty strong explosion," Ballard said.

"It was so strong it clearly had an effect for blocks around," he added.

(Reporting by Susan Guyett; Editing By Cynthia Johnston and Pravin Char)