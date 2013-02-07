A courtroom sketch shows Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis (L) being arraigned in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK A Bangladeshi man pleaded guilty Thursday to attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in what authorities called a plot to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank. He faces up to life in prison under a plea agreement.

Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, was arrested on October 17 after pulling up to the Federal Reserve near Wall Street and attempting to detonate what he believed to be a 1,000-pound (454-kg) bomb hidden in a van. Instead, he was carrying inert materials planted by an undercover FBI agent.

