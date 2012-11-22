NEW YORK A U.S. federal judge has ordered Argentina to pay holders of defaulted bonds immediately, a stinging blow to the country's efforts to overcome a 2002 debt crisis that has raised fears of another default.

In a ruling late on Wednesday, Judge Thomas Griesa lifted a previous order stalling payments to so-called holdout investors who refused to take part in two swaps of defaulted debt.

Argentina's fiery left-leaning president, Cristina Fernandez, has said her government will not pay "one dollar" to the holdouts and Griesa's ruling cited threats by Argentina's leaders to defy his rulings in the decade-old dispute.

Fernandez refers to holdouts like NML Capital Ltd as "vulture funds" because they buy distressed or defaulted debt and then sue in international courts to get paid in full.

"These threats of defiance cannot go unheeded," he wrote, ordering Argentina to pay $1.33 billion to holdouts such as Elliot Management Corp's NML and Aurelius Capital Management by December 15.

He said the less time Argentina was given "to devise means for evasion, the more assurance there is against such evasion."

If Griesa's ruling is upheld by an appeals court and Argentina still refuses to pay, U.S. courts could eventually block debt payments to creditors who took part in the debt restructurings out of consideration for investors who rejected Argentina's terms at the time.

That would trigger a technical default on approximately $24 billion worth of debt issued in the 2005 and 2010 exchanges, although Argentina has said it will keep making routine repayments and that funds deposited for creditors within the South American country cannot be seized.

Investor fears that about $3 billion in debt payments due next month could be subject to court freezes battered Argentine bond prices on Thursday in light Thanksgiving holiday trade.

"This means entering a period of significant uncertainty," said Miguel Kiguel, a former Argentine finance secretary. "There is a significant amount of debt that's going to be in limbo, where creditors won't know if they're going to get paid or not."

"We're cornered," he said, adding that a technical default would further sour investor confidence in Latin America's No. 3 economy, which has slowed sharply this year.

"VULTURE FUNDS"

The litigation saga has lasted more than 10 years and now appears to be favouring the holdouts.

Fernandez's government refused to pay bondholders who failed to swap their defaulted paper at a steep discount, or "haircut". But it has come under intense pressure since a U.S. appeals court upheld Griesa's decision in February that Argentina violated equal-treatment provisions for all creditors when it chose to pay exchange bondholders and not holdouts.

NML and Aurelius, the holdouts with the largest claims on unrestructured debt, are owed approximately $1.33 billion.

"Argentina owes this and owes it now," Griesa said in his ruling. "It should be emphasized that these are debts currently owed, not debts spaced out over future periods of time."

Argentina, which defaulted on its bonds in 2002, last week asked Griesa to keep his stay order in place while the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals for New York considered the country's request for a revisitation of the unfavourable ruling in October.

Griesa said he would normally leave his order in place pending a ruling from the 2nd Circuit but he concluded it was not possible in this case given the comments from Argentine officials that Argentina would not pay.

His latest decision still needs the final blessing of the 2nd Circuit, so he ordered that Argentina should deposit the money in an escrow account by December 15. rather than pay the plaintiffs directly.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Griesa sought to answer the 2nd Circuit's questions as to what holdouts should be paid and how, as well as how the judge would treat third-party banks such as Bank of New York Mellon.

Griesa said NML and Aurelius should be paid concurrently or ahead of exchange bondholders and rejected arguments from exchange bondholders that full payment to the holdouts would infringe on their rights.

"In accepting the exchange offers of thirty cents on the dollar, the exchange bondholders bargained for certainty and the avoidance of the burden and risk of litigating," he wrote.

The 2nd Circuit has also directed Griesa to spell out precisely how his injunctions would apply to third-party banks.

BNY Mellon, which transfers funds from Argentina to the country's bondholders, says the injunction would interfere with its duties to the exchange bondholders and could cause a wider disruption to the largely automated global bank payment systems.

Griesa said BNY Mellon's arguments "miss the point" and if Argentina followed the appeals court ruling there would be "no problem" about the money ending up in the right accounts.

In Buenos Aires, economy ministry officials discussed the ruling with lawyers on Thursday and could not be reached for comment.

Griesa's decision to lift the stay preventing immediate payment leaves Argentina with few chances of a reprieve, legal specialists say.

"The government can still appeal en banc -- before all 13 judges (at the 2nd Circuit court), and at the Supreme Court. In the meantime, however, the stay is no longer in effect unless the court or the Supreme Court says it should remain in force," said Eugenio Bruno, a lawyer advising restructured creditors.

"These are unlikely scenarios, but they're not out of the question," he told Reuters.

BNY Mellon had no immediate comment. Stephen Sigmund, a spokesman for Aurelius, declined comment as did Peter Truell, a spokesman for Elliott Management.

(Additional reporting by Guido Nejamkis and Alejandro Lifshitz in Buenos Aires; Writing by Helen Popper and Daniel Bases; Editing by Kieran Murray and Andrew Hay)