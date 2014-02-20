Musician Kanye West arrives at the Ghita 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

NASHVILLE Elton John and Kanye West will be among the acts during this summer's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The Bonnaroo festival will be held June 12-15 on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, about 65 miles (105 km) southeast of Nashville, where about 80,000 "Roonies" descend annually to enjoy 150 musical acts, dozens of comedians, arts and film.

The 2014 concert lineup announced on Wednesday also includes Ice Cube, the Avett Brothers and Lionel Richie.

Bonnaroo is among the top live music gatherings of the year, much like the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California and the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts in Britain.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Saturday on Bonnaroo.com.

