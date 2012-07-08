Notable facts about the life and career of actor Ernest Borgnine:

* He was born Ermes Effron Borgino on January 24, 1917, in Hamden, Connecticut, to Italian immigrants but spent several of his childhood years in Milan, Italy, before the family moved back to Connecticut.

* After high school, Borgnine served in the U.S. Navy from 1935 until 1945, posted in both the Atlantic and Pacific during World War Two. He took up acting at the urging of his mother, who told him, "You always like to make a darn fool of yourself in front of people."

* Borgnine won the Academy Award as best actor for portraying a lonely, socially awkward butcher in "Marty" in 1955. The movie was named best picture and also won Oscars for director Delbert Mann and screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky.

* He was married to five women. His 1964 marriage to Broadway star Ethel Merman lasted just 32 days.

* The documentary "Ernest Borgnine on the Bus" chronicles the actor's 1996 trip in his customized bus across the United States to visit with fans.