Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
Boxer Prichard Colon was fighting for his life on Sunday after sustaining an illegal blow to the head during a bout in a Washington, D.C. suburb, the fight's promoter said.
The super welterweight from Puerto Rico was injured during his 10-round fight with Terrel Williams in Fairfax, Virginia, on Saturday, promoter Lou DiBella said in a statement.
Colon, 23, showed symptoms of head trauma in his dressing room following his bout and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, DiBella said.
Colon remained in critical condition on Sunday, according to DiBella.
An online video of the fight showed Williams, a 31-year-old fighter from Los Angeles, punching Colon in the back of the head in the seventh round, a shot that appeared to stun Colon, who was briefly examined in his corner. Williams was penalized for the illegal punch.
Colon was then knocked down twice in the ninth round. He was disqualified after the ninth round his corner mistakenly took off his gloves, thinking it was the final round and that the fight was complete.
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.