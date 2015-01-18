NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 16, led by "American Sniper," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (**) American Sniper........................$90.2 million

2 (*) The Wedding Ringer.....................$21.0 million

3 (*) Paddington.............................$19.3 million

4 (1) Taken 3................................$14.1 million

5 (2) Selma..................................$ 8.3 million

6 (6) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.2 million

7 (3) Into the Woods........................$ 6.5 million

8 (4) The Hobbit.............................$ 4.9 million

9 (5) Unbroken...............................$ 4.3 million

10 (*) Blackhat...............................$ 4.0 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

The Hobbit....................................$244.5 million

Into the Woods................................$114.3 million

Unbroken......................................$108.6 million

American Sniper...............................$ 93.6 million

Taken 3.......................................$ 62.8 million

The Imitation Game............................$ 50.8 million

Selma.........................................$ 26.0 million

The Wedding Ringer............................$ 21.0 million

Paddington....................................$ 19.3 million

Blackhat......................................$ 4.0 million

"Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox.

"Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" and "American Sniper" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.

"Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co.

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Unbroken" and "Blackhat"

"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company.

(Editing by Chris Michaud and Eric Walsh)