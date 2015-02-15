Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 13, led by "Fifty Shades of Grey," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Fifty Shades of Grey...................$81.7 million

2 (*) Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$35.6 million

3 (1) The SpongeBob Movie....................$30.5 million

4 (2) American Sniper........................$16.4 million

5 (3) Jupiter Ascending......................$ 9.4 million

6 (4) Seventh Son............................$ 4.2 million

7 (5) Paddington.............................$ 4.1 million

8 (7) The Imitation Game.....................$ 3.5 million

9 (8) The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 3.4 million

10 (6) Project Almanac........................$ 2.7 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

American Sniper...............................$304.1 million

The SpongeBob Movie...........................$ 93.7 million

Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$ 81.7 million

The Imitation Game............................$ 79.7 million

Paddington....................................$ 62.3 million

The Wedding Ringer............................$ 59.7 million

Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 35.6 million

Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 32.6 million

Project Almanac...............................$ 19.6 million

Seventh Son...................................$ 13.4 million

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "Seventh Son." "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"The SpongeBob Movie" and "Project Almanac" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud)