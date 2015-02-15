Music on the metro - Moscow commuters enjoy live performances
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 13, led by "Fifty Shades of Grey," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Fifty Shades of Grey...................$81.7 million
2 (*) Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$35.6 million
3 (1) The SpongeBob Movie....................$30.5 million
4 (2) American Sniper........................$16.4 million
5 (3) Jupiter Ascending......................$ 9.4 million
6 (4) Seventh Son............................$ 4.2 million
7 (5) Paddington.............................$ 4.1 million
8 (7) The Imitation Game.....................$ 3.5 million
9 (8) The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 3.4 million
10 (6) Project Almanac........................$ 2.7 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
American Sniper...............................$304.1 million
The SpongeBob Movie...........................$ 93.7 million
Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$ 81.7 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 79.7 million
Paddington....................................$ 62.3 million
The Wedding Ringer............................$ 59.7 million
Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 35.6 million
Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 32.6 million
Project Almanac...............................$ 19.6 million
Seventh Son...................................$ 13.4 million
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "Seventh Son." "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"The SpongeBob Movie" and "Project Almanac" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud)
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.