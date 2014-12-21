Depeche Mode return with new album 'Spirit'
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec. 19, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hobbit.............................$56.2 million
2 (*) Night at the Museum....................$17.3 million
3 (*) Annie..................................$16.3 million
4 (1) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$ 8.1 million
5 (2) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$ 7.8 million
6 (10) Wild...................................$ 4.2 million
7 (4) Top Five...............................$ 3.6 million
8 (5) Big Hero 6.............................$ 3.6 million
9 (3) Penguins of Madagascar.................$ 3.5 million
10 (*) P.K....................................$ 3.5 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$289.2 million
Big Hero 6....................................$190.4 million
The Hobbit....................................$ 90.4 million
Penguins of Madagascar........................$ 64.2 million
Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 38.9 million
Night at the Museum...........................$ 17.3 million
Annie.........................................$ 16.3 million
Top Five......................................$ 12.5 million
Wild..........................................$ 7.2 million
P.K...........................................$ 3.5 million
"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb," Exodus: Gods and Kings" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Wild" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox
"Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Top Five" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.