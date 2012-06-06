Writer Ray Bradbury, author of influential novels "Fahrenheit 451" and "The Martian Chronicles", has died in Los Angeles at the age of 91.

Following are some reactions from celebrities and literary figures:

- "For many Americans, the news of Ray Bradbury's death immediately brought to mind images from his work, imprinted in our minds, often from a young age. His gift for storytelling reshaped our culture and expanded our world. But Ray also understood that our imaginations could be used as a tool for better understanding, a vehicle for change, and an expression of our most cherished values. There is no doubt that Ray will continue to inspire many more generations with his writing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends" - U.S. President Barack Obama.

- "He was my muse for the better part of my sci-fi career. He lives on through his legion of fans. In the world of science fiction and fantasy and imagination he is immortal." - Film director Steven Spielberg.

- "RIP Ray Bradbury. The Illustrated Man, The Martian Chronicles, Fahrenheit 451: he lives on as a shelf of books. And a script: Huston's Moby-Dick." - Author Salman Rushdie.

- "The GREAT Ray Bradbury has left the planet. When I was younger I read no one else. Was lucky enough to shake his hand. R is for RIP." - British TV presenter Jonathan Ross.

- "RIP Ray Bradbury You made Mars, time travel & Illustrated Men more real than reality for a 14-year-old me." - Actor Rainn Wilson.

- "Ray Bradbury has died. "The Pedestrian" is one of the most famous of all short stories ... Uncanny prophecy." - Movie critic Roger Ebert.

- "R.I.P. Ray Bradbury. they can try to ban your books, but it's too late. the seed is already planted." - Singer Rob Thomas.

- "Sad day for storytelling in LA. Ray Bradbury, a literary legend, dies at 91. RIP." - Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

- "woah ray bradbury died he was an amazing part of my childhood, i spent countless hours reading and rereading the martian chronicles R.I.P." - Musician Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

- "RIP Ray Bradbury :( you've touched many lives with your work, and even a few more recently you might not have expected! Sleep well dude!" - DJ Deadmau5.

