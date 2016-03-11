U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the White House Rose Garden in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE U.S. President Barack Obama did not mean to be critical of Prime Minister David Cameron about Libya policy in an article published this week in The Atlantic magazine, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

Obama told The Atlantic in the piece that some European allies had become passive regarding chaos in Libya and Cameron had become “distracted by a range of other things.”

Josh Earnest, the White House spokesman, said the United States "values deeply the special relationship" with the United Kingdom and shares responsibility to deal with chaos in Libya. After Libya's 2011 uprising, the country faces a power vacuum and is threatened by Islamic State militants.

