U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry makes a statement before a meeting with Kazak President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Presidential Palace in Astana, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

ASTANA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit London this week to discuss the situation in Syria and other matters, his spokesman said on Monday.

"While in London, he will meet with British Foreign Secretary Hammond to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, including Syria," State Department deputy spokesperson Mark Toner said during Kerry's visit to the Kazakh capital Astana.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)