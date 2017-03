U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the G7 Summit in Kruen, Germany in this June 7, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTX1FIWQ

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron spoke by telephone on Thursday about the global refugee crisis and the situation in Syria, the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Cameron reaffirmed their commitment to defeat Islamic State, reach a political transition to end the conflict in Syria and the need to focus on climate change ahead of the upcoming international conference in Paris.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)