WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is sending two high-level Reagan-era officials to head the U.S. delegation at the funeral of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the White House said on Monday.

George Schultz, a secretary of state for Republican President Ronald Reagan, and James Baker, who had a number of senior roles in both the Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidencies, will lead the U.S. delegation at the funeral in London on Wednesday, the White House said.

There were no reported plans by any of the former U.S. presidents, or for current Vice President Joe Biden, to travel to Britain for the funeral.

Rounding out the U.S. delegation were Barbara Stephenson, charge d'affaires to Britain and Northern Ireland, and Louis Susman, former U.S. ambassador to Britain.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao)