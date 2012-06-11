U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson attends a business conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi in this file photo taken March 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Commerce John Bryson is being investigated for several hit-and-run car crashes in Southern California on Saturday that police say appear to have been caused by the Obama administration official.

The San Gabriel Police Department, in a statement released early Monday, said a preliminary investigation indicates Bryson caused the first crash when his Lexus rear-ended a Buick in the city on Saturday at about 5:05 p.m. He hit it again when leaving the scene.

The second crash took place about five minutes later in nearby Rosemead, California, when Bryson allegedly hit a Honda Accord, according to the statement, which was issued along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Bryson was treated at the scene of the second crash by paramedics and then admitted to a local hospital for non-lethal injuries, police said. Passengers in the other cars had no major injuries.

(Reporting By Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)