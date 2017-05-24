May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration's plan to halve the nation's emergency oil stockpile would not harm the domestic oil sector and could be done without a severe impact on prices, the White House's budget director said on Tuesday.
"If you do it slowly, if you telegraph it over the course of time, there's a way to do it without a dramatic impact on prices," White House Budget Director Muck Mulvaney told reporters at a White House briefing.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.