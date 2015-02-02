EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled his fiscal year 2016 budget on Monday amid pushback from the Republican-controlled Congress over many of his policies.
Although it is unlikely Congress will pass many of the spending proposals, the $3.99 trillion (3 trillion pound) budget outlines the president's priorities for his final two years in office.
Here are some of the proposals in Obama's budget, many of which focus on economic mobility for low- and middle-income earners.
ENDING SEQUESTRATION:
CYBER SECURITY:
(Reporting By Julia Edwards in Washington)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.