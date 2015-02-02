WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's fiscal 2016 budget requests $8.8 billion (5.86 billion pounds) to fund U.S. efforts to fight Islamic State militants, bolster Iraq's army and strengthen the "moderate" opposition in Syria, documents released on Monday showed.

About $5.3 billion is allocated for the Department of Defense, including money for air strikes, and $3.5 billion to the Department of State. The funds are part of the Obama administration's $58 billion request for Overseas Contingency Operations.

