MIAMI A Florida boy accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl aboard a school bus has been charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed firearm, police in Miami said.

The charges were filed late on Tuesday against Jordyn Alexander Howe, 15, Miami-Dade County police Detective Roy Rutland said.

An arrest affidavit said Howe pulled the gun from his backpack and showed it to other children aboard the private school bus on Tuesday morning. The gun went off, hitting Lourdes Guzman, 13, in the neck. She was airlifted to Miami Children's Hospital, where she died.

The bus was traveling on a road in the Homestead area of southern Miami-Dade County when the shooting occurred. There were eight other children aboard, including Guzman's 7-year-old sister.

The bus, which transported children to several charter schools, did not have video surveillance equipment, police said.

(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Stacey Joyce)