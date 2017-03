Former United States President George H. W. Bush is brought into the auditorium where his son Former United States President George W. Bush speaks about his new book titled ''41: A Portrait of My Father'' at the George Bush Presidential Library Center in College Station,... REUTERS/Bob Daemmrich/Pool

AUSTIN, Texas Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, 90, was released from a Houston hospital on Tuesday after a week-long stay brought on by breathing difficulties, his spokesman said.

"President Bush was released from the Houston Methodist Hospital today," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. "He is now resting at home, grateful to the doctors and nurses for their superb care."

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)