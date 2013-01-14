Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Houston, Texas, in this March 29, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Donna Carson/Files

AUSTIN, Texas Former President George H.W. Bush was released from a Houston hospital on Monday, according to a statement from a family spokesman.

"Mr. Bush has improved to the point that he will not need any special medication when he goes home, but he will continue physical therapy," Dr. Amy Mynderse, the doctor in charge of Bush's care, said in a statement issued by Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath.

Bush had been at Methodist Hospital since November and was treated for bronchitis, a bacterial infection and a persistent cough.

