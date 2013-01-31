WASHINGTON Colorado Lieutenant Governor Joe Garcia is a leading candidate to become secretary of labour during President Barack Obama's second term, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Garcia, a Hispanic former president of Colorado State University-Pueblo, would bring racial diversity and a Western flair to Obama's team.

The president has faced criticism for selecting white men to fill cabinet vacancies at the departments of state, defence, and treasury.

Garcia, if nominated and confirmed, would succeed Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, a Latina who earlier this month announced plans to resign.

Garcia's pick would highlight the importance of Latinos - a hugely influential voting bloc - and of Colorado, a political swing state that supported Obama in the 2012 election.

A spokeswoman for Garcia declined to comment.

