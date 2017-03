LOS ANGELES The suspect in the Los Angeles International Airport shooting appears to have acted alone and was using an assault rifle, police said on Friday.

"An individual came into Terminal 3 of this airport, pulled an assault rifle out of a bag and began to open fire in the terminal," Patrick Gannon, chief of the Los Angeles Aiport Police said at a press conference.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Dana Feldman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)