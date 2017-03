Nathan Lang (R) shakes hands with an airport police officer after picking up luggage he left in the food court while fleeing a shooting incident the previous day, just in time to make his connecting flight at Los Angeles airport (LAX), Los Angeles, California November 2,... REUTERS/David McNew

LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles airport terminal boarding area reopened to passengers on Saturday, one day after a gunman staged an attack that killed a Transportation Security Administration officer, an airport official said.

Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport is completely open to air passengers, said Gina Marie Lindsey, executive director of Los Angeles World Airports. The area had been closed for a police investigation following the shooting.

(Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Greg McCune)