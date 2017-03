Rapper Jay-Z (C) speaks during a news conference after announcing his two-day ''Made in America'' music festival with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Los Angeles April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Seven people were arrested on Sunday at the Made in America music festival in downtown Los Angeles, following an opening day that left more than two dozen people in handcuffs, police said.

During Sunday's show at Grand Park there were four felony arrests, including one for battery and the rest for possession of narcotics, besides three misdemeanour arrests, including one charge of public drunkenness, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Another 23 people were given alcohol citations, an LAPD police spokeswoman said.

So far about 27,000 tickets have been scanned for Sunday's full day of events, including top-billed stars John Mayer and Kanye West later in the evening.

On Saturday, 29 people were arrested, 23 for misdemeanours, most of them involving infractions related to alcohol, the spokeswoman said.

The two-day festival's Philadelphia edition was briefly halted on Sunday by driving rain, organizers said. In Los Angeles authorities were asking concert goers to stay hydrated amid extremely warm temperatures.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)