'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
Seven people were arrested on Sunday at the Made in America music festival in downtown Los Angeles, following an opening day that left more than two dozen people in handcuffs, police said.
During Sunday's show at Grand Park there were four felony arrests, including one for battery and the rest for possession of narcotics, besides three misdemeanour arrests, including one charge of public drunkenness, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Another 23 people were given alcohol citations, an LAPD police spokeswoman said.
So far about 27,000 tickets have been scanned for Sunday's full day of events, including top-billed stars John Mayer and Kanye West later in the evening.
On Saturday, 29 people were arrested, 23 for misdemeanours, most of them involving infractions related to alcohol, the spokeswoman said.
The two-day festival's Philadelphia edition was briefly halted on Sunday by driving rain, organizers said. In Los Angeles authorities were asking concert goers to stay hydrated amid extremely warm temperatures.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.