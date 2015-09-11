LOS ANGELES Several people were being held hostage in a Los Angeles-area restaurant late on Thursday after a suspected carjacker barricaded himself inside the building following a police chase, law enforcement and media reported.

The suspect had holed up inside a barbecue restaurant in the city of Downey, in southeast Los Angeles, police said. A sergeant on duty would not say how many people were being held.

Broadcasters KNBC and KCAl9 said six people were taken hostage.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and officers surrounding the building.

The suspect is accused of carjacking two cars in Los Angeles on Thursday, media reported. The suspect led police on a high-speed chase that was captured on live television before the driver came to a stop at the Downey restaurant around 7:30 p.m. local time and jumped out - making a run for the building.

Customers and staff fled the restaurant, KNBC said.

Downey police would not give further details and declined to immediately give a description of the suspect.

