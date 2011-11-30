DAYTON, Ohio Republican Herman Cain ploughed ahead with his struggling U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday, vowing he would not be pushed out of the race by allegations of an extramarital affair and calling the charges "character assassination."

At two campaign stops in Ohio, Cain said his supporters were sticking with him despite the latest controversy and accused his critics of trying to bring down his upstart White House bid.

"They want you to believe that with enough character assassination on me that I will drop out," Cain said in Dayton, drawing a chorus of "boos" and shouts of "No" from the crowd.

"One of the reasons they want to try and shoot me down and tear me down is because of the strength of my message," he said.

Earlier, in West Chester, Ohio, he said critics were trying to end his campaign but added: "I don't believe that America is going to let that happen."

Cain, 65, denies he had an affair with Atlanta businesswoman Ginger White, who claims their 13-year, on-and-off relationship began in the mid-1990s. But he says he is reassessing the viability of his campaign.

"We are reassessing as we speak," Cain said, adding he would decide in the next few days whether to continue his bid to be the Republican challenger next year to President Barack Obama.

Cain, a former pizza company executive who led among Republican aspirants barely more than a month ago, has nosedived in polls after a series of sexual harassment charges and campaign missteps.

In West Chester, a Cincinnati suburb that was the first stop on a three-city Ohio tour, Cain tried to focus on his remedies for an ailing economy.

"There is a groundswell of support," he told reporters of the reaction to White's claims. So far the new disclosures have not sparked widespread defections, although two state representatives in New Hampshire have backed off.

'MORE CONVINCED'

Some of those in Ohio who came to hear Cain speak said they were willing to give the candidate a chance.

"I am more convinced than I ever was. I believed him and I am going to donate to him and vote for him," said Christine Bolte, 46, a substitute teacher who is working as a cashier at Wal-Mart to help pay her bills.

The allegation of an affair comes just five weeks before Iowa kicks off the state nominating contests, giving Cain little time to resurrect his once high-flying campaign.

Cain also has been hit by sexual harassment charges from four women and stumbled recently on the campaign trail. He raised alarm among conservatives with confusing comments about abortion and badly fumbled a question on Libya policy.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found Cain's departure from the race would do little to change the dynamics, with his depleted support carved up among the field. Top rivals Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich would gain the most, getting bumps of about 3 percentage points each, while the other contenders would gain slightly less.

White told ABC's "Good Morning America" program that she remained in contact with Cain until last week.

"I've received gifts and money for the last 2-1/2 years, consistently," White said, adding Cain also took her on several trips. But she said he sought nothing in return.

"This was not sex for cash," White said.

ABC said White's phone records for October and November show numerous text exchanges with Cain, including daily contact in early November as reports emerged of sexual harassment allegations from other women.

"Just up until last week, that was my last contact with Mr. Cain," said White, 46. She did not disclose what was discussed in the text exchanges but said Cain did not try to stop her from speaking out.

