SACRAMENTO California Democrats said they had secured a supermajority in the state Assembly, defying analyst predictions, and were poised to gain similar control of the state Senate in the nation's most populous state.

"This is an outcome that nobody expected," Assembly Speaker John A. Perez told Reuters early on Wednesday. "But now we've got 54 people that I know are going to come together on day one and work to further stabilize our economy."

State Senate President pro Tem Darrell Steinberg told Reuters by phone that he was "reasonably confident" his party would also gain a two-thirds majority in the upper legislative body.

