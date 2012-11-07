Barack Obama enters his second term as U.S. president facing a handful of urgent issues likely to affect commodity and energy markets. Here are some of the issues and decisions most likely to directly impact oil, natural gas, grain and metal markets in 2013.

SPENDING FOCUS MEANS FAT TIMES FOR RISK ASSETS, GOLD

At the core of the presidential race was a fundamental divide on how to reinvigorate the U.S. economy. Obama's victory may encourage greater government-directed action, even if another $840 billion stimulus package seems unlikely. But it is his likely backing of a third term for Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that may be most supportive for commodity markets, potentially favouring easier monetary policy in the years ahead.

STAYING THE COURSE ON TOUGHER REGULATIONS

While it is an open question whether Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Gary Gensler will stay on after his five-year stint ends in April, Obama is most likely to stick with the major Dodd-Frank financial reforms in his second term. That means little let-up in the drive for position limits on commodity futures markets, and less likelihood of a softer Volcker Rule.

PRESSING IRAN, BUT PERHAPS NOT QUITE AS HARD

In his first term, Obama presided over aggressive, and successful, sanctions on Iran, which were partly responsible for choking off half its oil exports. Obama is unlikely to relent in a second term, although it is unclear whether he will want to ramp up the sanctions even further given the risk of provoking a violent backlash or tipping the nation into economic failure - with unpredictable geopolitical results.

GAS, NOT COAL, TO FUEL POWER PLANT GROWTH

The Environmental Protection Agency has suffered several setbacks and about-faces on its aggressive push to impose higher standards on the nation's power plants. The strategy has contributed to the closure of dozens of coal-fired power plants and made it nearly impossible to build new ones. Those measures are likely to keep moving forward, possibly with greater rigor if the economy improves and Obama takes up the climate change fight, which has not been a priority in recent years.

OIL AND GAS EXPORTS, BUT IN MEASURED TERMS

Obama's goal to cut U.S. oil imports in half by 2020 is less important for traders than his as yet unclear stance on the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil, both of which are suddenly in abundance thanks to shale drilling. He is expected to make some sort of decision on further LNG exports within coming months, while addressing the thornier question of exporting crude may be dealt with on a more ad hoc basis.

YES, KEYSTONE XL MOST LIKELY TO BE BUILT

Obama rejected the Keystone pipeline once, delaying the project by more than a year. But is unlikely the president would risk endangering relations with Canada or setting a dangerous precedent for investment by denying TransCanada's State Department application to build the 830,000 barrels per day conduit. TransCanada has changed the route in order to win backing of both Washington and Nebraska.

NO LET-UP IN ETHANOL MANDATE

The EPA must rule by November 13 on a request to waive the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) that requires nearly 10 percent of the nation's gasoline pool be made from ethanol, most of which is derived from corn. The request seems likely to be turned down now that the midsummer panic over a devastating drought has mostly faded. There is little reason to expect Obama will adjust the longer-term goals in the RFS to squeeze a growing share of fuel from nonfood sources.

MODERATE ENCOURAGEMENT FOR DRILLING

While it is unlikely to be material for energy markets for years, Obama seems poised to press ahead with his moderately encouraging policy toward drilling on federal lands and, possibly, opening up more offshore areas. This will be a potential boon for oil companies, but is likely to remain secondary to oil traders more focused on the pace, cost and evolving technology of fracking.

CRACKDOWN ON SHALE DRILLING?

Few expect Obama or the EPA to clamp down hard on regulating the hydraulic fracturing boom - fracking - that has transformed the energy sector and is helping fuel the economic recovery. Indications suggest he will continue to leave most regulation to the states.

That said, with concerns over potential aquifer contamination, earthquakes and water scarcity in the public eye, there is pressure for action. Anything seen to raise costs or diminish drilling - whether on private or federal lands - could skew the perception of years-long production growth, affecting near-term futures prices as well.

CARBON EMISSIONS ACTION: CAP, TRADE, TAX OR WHATEVER?

Climate change and the need to curb carbon emissions was an issue almost absent from the presidential campaign and much of Obama's first term. But with an eye now to his legacy rather than his re-election, and after storm Sandy put the issue back in the spotlight, a new push to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions cannot be ruled out. This would have implications for the natural gas, coal and oil markets and possibly even for a CO2 market itself.

